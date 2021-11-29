Milton Petrousek

by Obituaries

Born August 7, 1922 in Lyons, Illinois to Frank and Francis Petrousek, Milton (Mac) Petrousek passed away peacefully of natural causes, Saturday November 20, 2021 in Spokane, Washington. In December of 1942, Mac joined the U.S. Army. He served honorably through February 1946 in the Military Police Corps, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant. Counted as one of the Greatest Generation who achieved victory in WWII, Mac returned home, married his sweetheart, Helen, and started a family. While working a full time job and without formal training, Mac designed and constructed the first family home. He was an entrepreneur at heart, owning his own butcher shop in Illinois. After relocating to Spokane, for several years he became an innovative owner and operator of a sandwich shop. Creative and industrious Mac was an ingenious woodcrafter, making many pieces of furniture and toys for grandchildren. He loved and enjoyed his flowers, vegetable garden, bowling, garage sales and traveling with Helen. In the last few years, Mac was well-known for singing to the residents in Guardian Angel Assisted Living Facilities dining room. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, in December of 2018; One son Jim and three brothers, Ladd, Henry and Frank. He is survived by his son Pete (Jacksonville, FL), daughter Sandy (Spokane Valley, WA), six Grandchildren and 14 Great grandchildren. A private Graveside ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, November 30th. The Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday January 15, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society’s Community Center, 17121 East 8th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA. To share memories of Mac and leave condolences for the family, visit Milton’s Tribute Wall.

