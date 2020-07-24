Millwood man facing multiple charges of child rape, molestation

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

MILLWOOD, Wash. — A 54-year-old Millwood man has been charged with multiple counts of child rape and molestation, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric A. Mork was arrested in June following allegations he sexually abused a child. Detectives filed additional charges after learning of another young victim who had not reported Mork’s alleged sexual abuse.

Detectives said Mork would often spend time with young boys at his home in Millwood along N. Fowler Road. The victims lived near Mork and he reportedly allowed young runaways to stay at his home for several days.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mork was recently charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and second-degree rape. He remains in the Spokane County Jail on $150,000 bond for his original charges of three-degree child rape and molestation.

Authorities believe more people may have additional information that could contribute to the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Humphrey at 509-477-3028.

