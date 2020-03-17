Millwood Brewing Co. to host virtual St. Patrick’s Day

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

Copyright 4 News Now

MILLWOOD, Wash. — All who had St. Patrick’s Day celebrations cancelled can rejoice as Millwood Brewing Company will host a virtual happy hour to celebrate the annual holiday.

Patrons can participate by visiting online, then by accepting the audio call back and enabling video.

The brewery will also be fulfilling to-go growler and crowler orders. Additionally, 32oz cans are $2 off.

The virtual happy hour runs from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.