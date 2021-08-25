Milk bottle tie-breaker to determine Rockford council candidate
ROCKFORD, Wash. — A milk bottle tie-breaker will decide which Rockford city council candidate will advance to the general election.
Candidates Ivan Willmschen and Rachelle Arriga each have 34 votes for the council position no. 5 race.
In this event, the vote is done using a milk bottle. It’s a game of chance where two balls go into a bottle, each one representing a candidate. Whoever’s ball comes out first is the winner.
For years, Spokane County Elections officials used a battery-operated mini bingo ball dispenser and spit out one ball at a time. The elections office stopped using it when it broke.
Back in 2019, the bottle was used to decide the winner of the Fairfield City Council election.
The tie-breaker will happen at the Spokane County Elections Office on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m..
