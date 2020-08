Milk Bottle back open for indoor, outdoor dining

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The Milk Bottle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mary Lou’s Milk Bottle has reopened for indoor and outdoor dining.

The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday, saying that masks are mandatory until you are sitting and eating. To-go orders, DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery options are still available.

Good morning Milk Bottle tribe!Just a quick update……We are now open for indoor dining along with our outdoor… Posted by Mary Lou's Milk Bottle on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

