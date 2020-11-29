Military serviceman reunites with family on Coeur d’Alene cruise to North Pole

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises and Santa Claus himself helped organize a family reunion for Captain Luke Emerson, who surprised his kids after returning home from a tour in Afghanistan.

Emerson’s family took a cruise up to the North Pole, and on the way there, he came down to reunite with his kids!

Emerson was serving in Afghanistan for ten months as a trauma nurse, finally back home to be with his family. His kids were out on the deck when the cruise rolled up to the North Pole — and Santa came out to tell them that for Christmas, he’d be bringing their dad home for the holidays.

You can watch the video of their reunion below:

