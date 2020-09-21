Mild weather today and for the first day of fall – Mark

Mark Peterson
The last day of summer brings sunny conditions for the majority of eastern Washington.

Some clouds with scattered showers are in Pullman Tuesday morning.

Mon Day Planner[1]

Here are 4 Things to Know for Monday:

Mon 4 Things[1]

Temperatures will be above average today, then comes some cooler weather with the first day of fall.

Mon Highs[1]

The cooler weather continues Wednesday through Saturday, with plenty of showers expected.

Mon Planning 7 Day[1]

 

 

 

 

