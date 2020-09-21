Mild weather today and for the first day of fall – Mark
The last day of summer brings sunny conditions for the majority of eastern Washington.
Some clouds with scattered showers are in Pullman Tuesday morning.
Here are 4 Things to Know for Monday:
Temperatures will be above average today, then comes some cooler weather with the first day of fall.
The cooler weather continues Wednesday through Saturday, with plenty of showers expected.
