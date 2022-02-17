Mild weather to wrap up the week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy sunny Thursday!

We have mild conditions with temperatures creeping up into the low 40s.

Thu 12 Hour Mid

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Mild and breezy today
  • Mild again Friday
  • Sunday brings rain and snow
  • We see a big drop next week

Thu Mid 4 Things

Our highs are above average today with mid 40s for most of the region.

Thu Highs

Sun and clouds stick around with above-average temperatures continuing into Saturday. Sunday brings rain in the valleys and some mountain snow.

It will be drier next week but much colder. Highs will be in the 20ss and nighttime temperatures in the teens to single digits.

Thu Planning 7 Day

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

