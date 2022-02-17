Mild weather to wrap up the week – Mark

Happy sunny Thursday!

We have mild conditions with temperatures creeping up into the low 40s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Mild and breezy today

Mild again Friday

Sunday brings rain and snow

We see a big drop next week

Our highs are above average today with mid 40s for most of the region.

Sun and clouds stick around with above-average temperatures continuing into Saturday. Sunday brings rain in the valleys and some mountain snow.

It will be drier next week but much colder. Highs will be in the 20ss and nighttime temperatures in the teens to single digits.