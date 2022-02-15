Mild weather continues into the Weekend – Mark
Our mild weather is back and continuing through the week.
Today, we’ll have sun and clouds with a high of 40.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sun and clouds today
- Warming into the weekend
- Cool nights
- Showers come Sunday
Here’s a look at today’s average highs for the regoin. We’re seeing mostly 40s and even some 50s down toward the Tri-Cities.
High pressure builds in with some clouds and normal temperatures. It will be warmer for Wednesday into the weekend with mid 40s expected. Showers are expected next Sunday with cooler temperatures.
