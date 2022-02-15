Mild weather continues into the Weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Our mild weather is back and continuing through the week.

Today, we’ll have sun and clouds with a high of 40.

Tue Mid 12 Hours

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Sun and clouds today
  • Warming into the weekend
  • Cool nights
  • Showers come Sunday

Tue Mid 4 Things

Here’s a look at today’s average highs for the regoin. We’re seeing mostly 40s and even some 50s down toward the Tri-Cities.

Tue Highs

High pressure builds in with some clouds and normal temperatures. It will be warmer for Wednesday into the weekend with mid 40s expected. Showers are expected next Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Tue Planning 7 Day

