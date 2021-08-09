Mild today then the heat moves in – Mark

Happy Monday!

What a weird few days of weather across the region! After some rain and cooler temperatures, the heat moves back in.

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – high 70s and low 80s.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We have two more days of mild weather

Hot weather kicks in on Wednesday

An Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect Thursday and stays through Sunday

More dry weather is on the way

Today will be cooler than average, with mostly low 80s across the region.

More heat moves in for Tuesday, with temperatures creeping back up into the 90s and even some possible triple digit temperatures.

It will be sunny and mild today with 82, then we warm to 89 on Tuesday. The heat turns up with mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday, then record high temperatures and an Excessive Heat Watch later this week.