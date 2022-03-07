Mild Today then a Big Cooldown – Mark
It’s a cloudy and mild day today, with a cold front hitting the Inland Northwest by midweek.
Here’s your forecast for the next 12 hours:
Your 4 Things to know for Monday are:
- Temperatures will be very mild
- Expect another cold front by mid-week
- Some scattered showers on Tuesday
- And mountain snow
Temperatures will be mild today with many clouds in the sky.
It will start to cool tonight and will continue to get colder through Wednesday.
Expect some possible scattered showers on Tuesday, with sun and cooling in the mid 30’s on Wednesday. It starts to warm up Friday and into the weekend.
