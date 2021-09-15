Mild today, with a much cooler Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

It’s about to get chilly!

Here are your 4 Things to know for today:

  • Gusty winds begin today
  • A freeze watch is going into effect towards the north
  • Thursday will be sunny, but cool
  • Rain moves in Friday

Wed 4 Things

Today will be nice and mild. It’s sunny, but we’re starting to see some cooler temperatures.

Wed Plan

Here’s a look at tomorrow morning’s Freeze Watch. It affects northeastern Washington and most of North Idaho.

Wed Freeze

Showers and cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend and into next week.

Wed 4 Day

