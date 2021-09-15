Mild today, with a much cooler Thursday – Mark

It’s about to get chilly!

Here are your 4 Things to know for today:

Gusty winds begin today

A freeze watch is going into effect towards the north

Thursday will be sunny, but cool

Rain moves in Friday

Today will be nice and mild. It’s sunny, but we’re starting to see some cooler temperatures.

Here’s a look at tomorrow morning’s Freeze Watch. It affects northeastern Washington and most of North Idaho.

Showers and cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend and into next week.