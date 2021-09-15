Mild today, with a much cooler Thursday – Mark
It’s about to get chilly!
Here are your 4 Things to know for today:
- Gusty winds begin today
- A freeze watch is going into effect towards the north
- Thursday will be sunny, but cool
- Rain moves in Friday
Today will be nice and mild. It’s sunny, but we’re starting to see some cooler temperatures.
Here’s a look at tomorrow morning’s Freeze Watch. It affects northeastern Washington and most of North Idaho.
Showers and cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend and into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.