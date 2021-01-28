Mild Thursday and morning showers Friday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

We’re seeing temperatures that are warmer than average with some snow on east slopes of the Cascades.

Scattered showers continue to the west today with mild conditions for our area. Friday morning brings showers then clouds and cooler weather. Saturday looks dry with showers moving in Sunday through Tuesday.

