Mild temps with scattered showers wrapping up this week – Mark
You made it to Friday!
Here’s a look at your forecast for today and this weekend.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Today will be mostly dry
- Rain/snow moves in tonight
- Saturday will be cloudy and breezy
- More rain and wind on the way for Sunday
Scattered showers will stick mainly to the north and we’ll again see above-average temperatures.
Conditions will be very mild with gusty winds at times.
Our scattered showers will bring some mountain snow today and then a round of rain/snow mix Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday evening into Monday brings another system and then we start calming and cooling down into the middle of next week with partly cloudy conditions.
