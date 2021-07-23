Air quality is slightly improving today – Mark

Happy Friday!

We will be warming up nicely throughout the day; temperatures will stay cooler than what we’ve experienced the past few weeks, but enjoy it while it lasts.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

The weather today will be mild

We will have widespread haze

It will warm up this weekend

Back to hot and drynext week

We’re sitting in the ‘unhealthy for some’ category, but air quality should improve later today.

Smoke and haze will linger today, but again, we should have some improvement later. Mid 80s are our high with warming into weekend. Low 90s to mid 90s are expected by Sunday and mid 90s are on tap each day next week.