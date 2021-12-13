Mild temperatures before a big cool down later this week – Mark

Happy Monday!

We’re expecting some wet weather to move in around 2 p.m., bringing valley rain and mountain snow.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

Snow is coming to our local passes, both to the east and west

Afternoon rain and snow is on the way

Mountain snow is expected overnight

Extremely cold temperatures are on the way

Our highs are above average for today and will be the warmest we see for the rest of the week.

We’ll also have our last mild low night before we cool by about 10 degrees.

The region is expecting clouds and afternoon showers with rain in the valleys and snow higher up.

A cooler and quiet Tuesday is on the way with another system rolling in Wednesday night into Thursday. Cooler temperatures and widespread snow starts Friday night through Saturday.