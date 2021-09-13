Mild start then a cooler finish – Mark

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – mostly mild conditions and sunny skies.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

We’re starting off nice and sunny

Clear and cool conditions on tap for tonight

A frosty start to Thursday

Much-needed rain coming in this week

Today’s highs are in the low to mid 70s for much of the region. We’re warmer in central Washington and south toward Lewiston.

Tuesday will be a touch warmer.

Mild weather is expected through Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy with another cold front moving in. Thursday will be a chilly start then clouds and showers, cooler for the weekend.