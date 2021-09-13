Mild start then a cooler finish – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Here’s a look at the rest of your day – mostly mild conditions and sunny skies.

Mon Rest Of

Here are your 4 Things to Know for today:

  • We’re starting off nice and sunny
  • Clear and cool conditions on tap for tonight
  • A frosty start to Thursday
  • Much-needed rain coming in this week

Mon Mid 4 Things

Today’s highs are in the low to mid 70s for much of the region. We’re warmer in central Washington and south toward Lewiston.

Mon Highs

Tuesday will be a touch warmer.

Mon Tue Highs

Mild weather is expected through Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy with another cold front moving in. Thursday will be a chilly start then clouds and showers, cooler for the weekend.

Mon Planning 7 Day

