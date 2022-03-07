Mild Monday, then a change to colder air – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ah, another gorgeous weekend around the Inland Northwest is almost over. It’s been feeling a lot like spring lately, but you’ll want to keep the winter coats handy this week.

Monday won’t be much different than the past couple of days. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning and highs will hit the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. One or two spotty showers are a possibility, especially in North Idaho because of some snow activity over in Montana.

An arctic cold front will push over the Rocky Mountains on Tuesday, but it’s not bringing the super cold air along for the ride. It will be noticeably colder after Tuesday, but nothing too crazy. Snow and rain showers are possible on Tuesday, mostly in our mountain regions with the snowiest weather in the Cascades, Central Idaho, and Blue Mountains. Most lowlands and valleys won’t see much snow if they even do at all.

Sunshine and colder air will dominate the rest of the week. Warmth returns next weekend with a chance of rain by next Sunday.