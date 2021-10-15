Temperatures are warming just in time for the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

You made it to Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, October 15:

Fri 4 Things Am

Expect increased clouds and afternoon sprinkles today.

Fri Plan

High temperatures will be average for this time of year.

Fri Highs

Expect clouds and afternoon sprinkles today with a sunny and warmer Saturday. Sunday will have clouds and evening rain showers.

Temperatures are warming next week with partly cloudy conditions.

Fri 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories