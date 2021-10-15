Temperatures are warming just in time for the weekend – Mark
You made it to Friday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, October 15:
Expect increased clouds and afternoon sprinkles today.
High temperatures will be average for this time of year.
Expect clouds and afternoon sprinkles today with a sunny and warmer Saturday. Sunday will have clouds and evening rain showers.
Temperatures are warming next week with partly cloudy conditions.
