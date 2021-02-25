Mike Lish announces run for Spokane City Council in District 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mike Lish, owner of D. Lish’s Hamburgers, has announced his run for Spokane City Council.

Lish hopes to represent District 3, which includes the West Central, Audubon, Shadle and Indian Trail communities.

Homelessness will be the key focus of Lish’s campaign.

“One of the biggest reasons I have chosen to run is because I don’t fully agree with all the recent changes made to Spokane, like the homeless shelters downtown,” Lish said.

According to an email from his campaign, Lish believes the city should be doing more to help the most vulnerable re-enter society on a “positive note.”

Lish, a small business owner, also hopes to offer what big cities do, while keeping a small “hometown feel.”

Lish is now the second person to announce their candidacy in District 3. Zack Zappone announced his run on Wednesday. The seat is currently occupied by Candace Mumm.

