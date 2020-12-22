miFlavour selling holiday gift boxes in time for Christmas

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — miFlavour is a modern French bakery that sells quality desserts, treats and more.

Just in time for the Christmas season, you can order gift boxes to share those delicious treats with someone else.

Right now, the bakery is offering nationwide shipping.

Here are the gift boxes in question 😍 Macarons and chocolate packed with special wine pairings! You can also customize your gift box with flavors of your choice! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/a0YHz4dBYp — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 22, 2020

You can buy the Premier Noel gift box, which comes with macarons, a chocolate bar, bag of gourmet roasted coffee or a jar of honey.

It’s also customizable and has a base price of $69.99 if you choose to ship it online.

However, if you buy it locally, it’s just $44.99.

You must order these by today, Dec. 22 at noon to get them delivered in time for Christmas.

You can also get a smaller gift box that has macarons or chocolate paired with wine.

These can also be picked up in the store or ordered online and cost $26.99.

For more information and to place and order, see the miFlavour website here.

