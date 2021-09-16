Midway school moves into Level 2 COVID procedures

MEAD, Wash.– The Mead School District sent an email to parents Tuesday saying one of its schools was moving into Level 2 COVID-19 procedures.

The email was sent to families who have students at Midway. Level 2 COVID procedures mean there will be more students who will either need to quarantine or enter the Test-to-Stay protocol. The email said it was going into Level 2 because of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Midway community.

The email asks families to monitor their child for COVID-19 symptoms.

Those symptoms include:

Cough

Muscle or body aches

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Fever of 100.4°F or higher

Congestion/runny nose – not related to seasonal allergies

Sore throat

Unusual fatigue

Chills

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

The school district asked that if a student does have any symptoms they should stay home. Families should also let the student’s school know.

The Mead School District said they understand that the email notification could be unsettling. They said families could contact our school nurse Mrs. Dinwoodie at 509-465-6700 if they have more questions.

You can see COVID-19 cases at the Mead School District on this dashboard.

