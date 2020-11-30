Midway Elementary moves back online due to COVID surge in Grant County

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Midway Elementary School in Moses Lake is temporarily moving back to distance learning due to a surge in COVID cases in Grant County.

The Moses Lake School District says a combination of COVID cases and absences from school led the Health District to make the decision, which they announced on Sunday. Effective immediately, all students except pre-schoolers will return to online learning.

Midway Elementary is expected to start phasing kids back into the classroom on December 7.

