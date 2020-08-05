Your mid-week forecast is hitting mid-90s — Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Sunny and hot today with clouds moving in overnight.

Wed Day Plan[1]

Sunny and hot today with fire weather watch for the central part of the state

Wed Highs[1]

Sunny and hot today with clouds moving in overnight. Thursday will be a transition day as a cold front rolls over us. Cooler with showers and gusty winds. Friday and the weekend will be cooler, calmer and mostly sunny.

Wed 4 Day[1]

 

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.