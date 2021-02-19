Michael Rudolph Gillock

Site staff by Site staff

Michael Rudolph Gillock was born April 5th, 1985, in Cusick, WA, and died February 9th, 2021, in Newport, WA. Michael had an infectious smile that would light up any and every room. In fact, he never stopped smiling, it was one of the amazing things about him. He never let bad things affect his mood. He loved his family and friends and would give the shirt off his back to help them.

Michael loved his wife Danielle Gillock more than words can express. He always talked about buying a house and starting a life they can be proud of. He had so many nieces and nephews and he loved every single one of them more than life itself. Michael made some not-so-great choices in his life, but he had come leaps and bounds and was proving the world wrong with all that he was accomplishing. Michael leaves behind many family members and friends who now have to learn to navigate this world without him. We will miss him greatly. His laugh, his smile, his kind heart. Until we meet again heaven side, my dear Michael. We love you.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 17th at 1 p.m. at Newport Cemetery.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.