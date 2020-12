Mica Grade closed southbound near Coeur d’Alene due to semi truck spinouts

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Mica Grade, south of Coeur d’Alene, is closed southbound as several semi trucks have spun out.

Idaho State Police says they have been handling slide offs and crashes all day.

These are the roadways in North Idaho. As you travel home today, please use an abundance of caution. ISP is out handling a number of slide offs and crashes. Please remember to move over as you pass our units. pic.twitter.com/5vjAJ1WAt6 — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) December 30, 2020

Troopers had to close southbound lanes of Mica Grade — on U.S. 95 — after several semis spun out.

