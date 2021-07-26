Methow Valley sees worst air quality in the U.S. once again

by Connor Sarles

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Methow Valley once again had the worst air quality in the country as wildfires carve through the region.

The Cub Creek 2 Fire, Cedar Creek Fire and Delancey Fire have clouded the Methow Valley with wildfire smoke as the flames rage on. According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, most of Winthrop is under ‘unhealthy’ or ‘very unhealthy’ air, all the way south into Pateros.

6am Air Quality around the US this morning. Methow Valley is still the worst in the nation. #wawx https://t.co/HlYjdT7XjX pic.twitter.com/kVwzpSOEZ1 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 25, 2021

As of early Sunday morning, Methow Valley topped the list at 412 in the ‘hazardous’ category, even passing the Dixie and Fly fires devastating California.

For more information, visit the U.S. Air Quality Index website here.

