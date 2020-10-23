Transportation container catches fire at Deer Park construction company

DEER PARK, Wash. — The back of a transportation container caught fire at a construction company south of Deer Park early Friday morning.

Spokane County District 4 firefighters responded to Knight Construction and Supply’s manufacturing shop on N. Cedar around 4:45 a.m.

#BREAKING: We’re live at Knight Construction & Supply’s manufacturing shop in Deer Park. A fire broke out among these storage containers around 4:46am but the fire is now out. Watch #GMNW for details. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/s9IFGtXApV — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 23, 2020

The fire was quickly put out, but crews are still going through to make sure heat is out of the structure and that no combustible material is in the area.