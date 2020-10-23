Transportation container catches fire at Deer Park construction company
DEER PARK, Wash. — The back of a transportation container caught fire at a construction company south of Deer Park early Friday morning.
Spokane County District 4 firefighters responded to Knight Construction and Supply’s manufacturing shop on N. Cedar around 4:45 a.m.
The fire was quickly put out, but crews are still going through to make sure heat is out of the structure and that no combustible material is in the area.
