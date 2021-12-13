Messy Monday with snow and rain – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Monday looks like another messy weather day as this active pattern continues around the Inland Northwest. Tonight a developing storm will push in across the Cascades, bringing more heavy snow to the passes heading west and the valleys hugging the mountains. Wenatchee, Chelan, and Omak will see accumulating snow overnight and snowy and icy roads during the morning drive. 2-4 inches of snow are likely in the morning across Okanogan and Ferry counties.

Elsewhere in the morning, temperatures will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s with dry conditions. Snow will track east through the northern mountains and will bring light accumulations around Colville, Metaline Falls, Sandpoint, and Bonners Ferry. It’s possible we could switch over to rain in these areas in the afternoon if we warm up significantly. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will warm up enough that we’ll see rain showers instead of snow when the wet weather arrives during and after lunchtime. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Rain will switch over to snow after sunset however, so be ready for changing conditions during the evening commute. Snow amounts will be light, a dusting being most likely and an inch or two being the highest accumulations around the urban corridor by Tuesday morning. Snow will continue to fall in the Idaho mountains Tuesday night as the storm moves into Montana. The Palouse will see some light snow tomorrow night while the L-C Valley sticks to just rain or a mix.

The rest of the week looks calm and cold. Temperatures will dip into the teens and low 20s each morning with highs around 30. A few snow showers could show up on Thursday but don’t look like they’ll be a headache at this point. We’ll be monitoring another chance for some snow next Saturday.