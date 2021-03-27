Members of St. Charles Catholic Church gather to pray for peace following fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of setting a North Spokane church on fire is in the Spokane County Jail. Last week, police say 22-year-old Rio Antonio Mirabal sparked the fire, and later tore up and burned a bible.

On Friday night, members of the St. Charles Catholic Church came together to pray for peace.

“You can’t dampen the faith unless you do it yourself,” said Greg Mueller, who’s been a member of the church for five decades.

Mueller went to school at the church, along with his daughter Caroline. Hearing the news about last week’s fire really hit home.

“But still seeing the damage was — it’s just emotional for everyone,” Caroline said. “It’s kinda nice to be together, especially as we’re going into our Holy week.”

On March 18, firefighters responded to the fire. Officers first at the scene saved the priest, who was sleeping inside at the time of the fire.

Surveillance video and photos captured Mirabal, and police say the fire wasn’t the only thing he did. Spokane Police say he tore up and burned a Bible. About two blocks away from the church, police say he ripped up pages of the Bible and left them on and inside cars.

While Mirabal’s action could cause anger for some, people like John and Laura Schwartz have a different feeling about the situation.

“That’s why we’re all here,” Laura said. “To pray for love and for that person who caused the damage.”

Caroline feels the same way.

“Everybody needs help and forgiveness and that’s what they’ve taught for generations,” Caroline said.

As the community begins to pick up the pieces of the damaged school and church, they’re moving forward and preparing for Holy week.

“We’ll be ok, because we all got each other,” Caroline said.

Mirabal is in the Spokane County Jail for arson, though police say more charges could be added. He’s expected to be in court for the first time next week.

