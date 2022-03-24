Members of N. Idaho’s Red Hot Mamas test positive for COVID-19 in Ireland

by Nia Wong

DUBLIN, Ireland — Catching COVID can be scary enough, but imagine testing positive in a foreign country.

That is what happened to members of the Red Hot Mamas.

Pam Ames is one of five women now recovering in a hotel in Dublin, Ireland. Ames was set to dance with the performance group in a St. Paddy’s Day Parade, but she developed symptoms shortly before she arrived.

Since then, she and her fellow members who tested positive have been quarantined in a hotel.

While Ames is sad she could not perform, she says her experience with how the Irish do healthcare has her grateful to the Irish government.

“They give you a thermometer to check your temperature twice a day. They call you several times a day to see how you’re feeling. If you need anything, they do have a pharmacy. They provide three meals a day,” Ames said. “It was very organized and you felt very cared for and not alone in a foreign country.”

Ames said the first days with mild symptoms were hard, but she is now on the upswing and could be back to the Inland Northwest this weekend.

