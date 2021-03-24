Members of Moscow religious group suing city and police department over arrests at mask protest

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

Moscow Police set up social-distancing guidelines, then arrested people who did not cooperate

MOSCOW, Idaho – Three people who took part in a mask protest last fall are suing the City of Moscow, Moscow Police and others, saying the city violated their First Amendment rights.

Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet filed the suit this week in federal court. It names as defendants the city entities and also individual police officers, the city attorney, the city supervisor and the chief of police.

The suit stems from a protest in Moscow in September, where people gathered to protest an emergency mandate requiring people wear masks in public places. The city learned people were planning a prayer event to protest the order to be held in the city hall parking lot. Moscow Police said at the time they set up ground markings to ensure people stayed socially distanced during the event.

According to reporting by 4 News Now at the time, most people at the so-named “Psalm Sing” followed the guidelines, but several people did not. Five people said they would not comply with the order and were cited. Rench and the Bohnets were arrested for resisting and obstruction. The charges were later dropped.

PAST COVERAGE: Several cited, arrested for not following mask mandate during prayer event at Moscow city hall

According to the lawsuit, Rench and the Bohnets were arrested, jailed and prosecuted. They say that the order requiring social distancing and and mask-wearing made exceptions for First Amendment activities.

The suit says the group had those rights violated “by law enforcement officers who knew core political speech activities and the exercise of religious beliefs were exempt from prosecution under the Moscow City Code.”

The group is making specific demands of the court, including that court declare that their First Amendment rights were violated; that their right to exercise religion under Idaho code was violated; and that their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights were violated when they chose not to identify themselves at the protest.

They’re asking for punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.