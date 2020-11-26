Member of Gonzaga travel party tests positive, game against KU will still be played

FT. MYERS, Florida — A member of Gonzaga’s travel party has tested positive for COVID-19, but Thursday’s game will still be played.

The infected person is not a student athlete. A release from Gonzaga Athletics said two close, non-student athlete contacts from GU were identified through contact tracing and now all three of those people are isolating in their hotel rooms.

The medical staff overseeing COVID-19 testing for the four teams participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off deemed Thursday’s games can still be played as scheduled.

Gonzaga takes on Kansas at 10:30 a.m. PST.

