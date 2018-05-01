Melvin W. Halsey

Site staff by Site staff

Mel passed away April 24, 2018. He was born February 18, 1931 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Roy and Artile Halsey.

He joined the US Air Force in 1950 and while stationed in San Antonio, TX he met Louise Ybarra and they married March 7, 1953. During his time in the USAF he served in DelRio, TX, Madrid, Spain, Yokota, Japan, Okinowa, Westover, MA, Lincoln, NB and Fairchild AFB where he retired in 1991 after 20 years.

Mel enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and family time.

He is survived by his daughter Rose (John) Kowzan, their son Cary (Hope); son John (Kami) Halsey, their daughter Megan (Kevin) Dennehy, their son Taylor (Emily) Halsey and great-grandchildren Tannor Kowzan, Peyton and Maci Dennehy; his sister Joyce Coffy; brothers Donald and Ronald Halsey and Larry Romis. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Louise Halsey.

Visitation will be Thursday 10-5pm and Funeral Service 1pm Friday, May 4, 2018 at Heritage Funeral Chapel.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.