Melissa Ann Karr Fuller, lifelong resident of northern Idaho, born to Norman Everett Karr and Shirley Jean Palmer at Gritman Hospital, Moscow, ID, on October 30, 1960, passed on this September 3rd, 2021, at Benewah Community Hospital.

Melissa had lifelong passion for creating wildlife and western art, gardening, and traveling throughout the United States. Melissa was the 4th child of Norman and Shirley. Her first home was in Onaway, ID where she lived and started school. Later she lived in Potlatch, ID; Longmont, CO; Moscow, ID; and finally, Emida, ID – there she met and married James Lee Fuller on September 1978 at Grizzley Boy Scout Camp, Harvard, ID. They had Lucus James (1979), Nicholas Harley (1981), Wayne Perry (1984) (Tiffany Weaver-Fuller).

She is survived by her husband of 43 years; her 3 children, and 8 grandchildren, her mother Shirley Jean Palmer-Karr, her brother and sisters Kathie Delp, Steven Karr, Nancy Bierce, and Jana Intermill; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her father Norman Everett Karr, her brother Randy, and her sister Laural Carpenter-Headrick.