Meet the Seattle Kraken’s team dog: Davy Jones

by Will Wixey

Credit: Seattle Kraken Twitter

SEATTLE, Wash. — By popular demand, the Seattle Kraken now have an official team dog.

Meet Davy Jones. The team introduced the four-month-old Husky mix to the team on Monday. It’s safe to say that players and staff have warmed up to the little guy, not to mention the fans.

INTRODUCING THE GOODEST OF BOYS & THE FIRST-EVER TEAM DOG OF THE #SEAKRAKEN – DAVY JONES! 🐾



In partnership with our friends at @CanidaePetFood, we’ll share Davy’s journey as the four-month old husky rescue trains to become a therapy dog. pic.twitter.com/N5qJ2ZxAq4 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 17, 2022

Many believe Davys a good luck charm, as the Kraken coincidentally snapped their nine game losing streak after they introduced him.

Chris Scarborough, developer of Climate Pledge Arena, adopted Davy Jones from Dog Gone Seattle; a foster-based rescue group that specializes in saving dogs from high-kill shelters.

As part of the Kraken’s partnership with the pet food company Canidae, they plan to train Davy with the Alliance of Therapy dogs. Scarborough hopes Davy serves as a future therapy dog, but for now he’s the front runner for the Kraken’s mascot!

Davy now resides with the Scarborough’s in White Center, Washington. The fluffy fella will make appearances at a few home games, but many await the unveiling of the pups team locker.

RELATED: Therapy dog to provide comfort to local first responders

READ: Stolen 8-month-old puppy recovered in Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task investigation

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.