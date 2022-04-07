Meet the man who hand-paints every sign at Avista Stadium

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Stadiums and arenas are filled with graphics created with high-tech laser printers.

But, they still do things the old-fashioned way at Avista Stadium.

All of the sponsored signs you see at Spokane Indians games are hand-painted by one man.

Ruben Marcilla has been painting since he graduated from the High School of Art and Design in New York in 1975. He’s been hand-painting signs at Avista Stadium for 33 years.

“There’s nothing like being out here on a quiet weekend and it will just be me, the grass, and the field and it truly is a spiritual thing to be out here alone,” he said.

He says it’s a humble profession, but it’s one he takes comfort and pride in. He also says he is grateful to be blessed with a gift he enjoys.

“When you’re a kid, you get spanked for painting on the wall. I get paid for it!” Marcilla said.

Marcilla says he is just a small part of “making this thing happen,” but he is proud to be part of the team.

