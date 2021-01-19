Meet Slash! The newest Spokane Police K9

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new K9 in town.

The Spokane Police Department welcomed K9 Slash to the team in December. The 15-month-old purebred German Shephard is from Slovakia and fills the roll of retired K9 Axl, who served with the department for more than six years.

Slash will work alongside Officer Paul Gorman, who was previously Axl’s handler.

Slash has been training and is already out working with the department.

