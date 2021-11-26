Meet Santa and make ornaments at the Numerica Tree Lighting celebration in Riverfront Park

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Everyone is invited to celebrate the start of the holiday season at Saturday’s tree lighting celebration in Riverfront Park.

The fun is sponsored by Numerica and will have a focus on Spokane’s community-centered organizations.

Before the tree lighting, families can decorate an ornament for meal recipients at the Meals on Wheels booth. Families can also visit Santa at the Carl Maxey Center booth and donate blankets or cat food to the SpokAnimal booth.

There will also be booths hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, YWCA, and many others. The celebration even includes theater performances, figure skating demonstrations and live music from the Spokane Area Youth Choirs.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with the tree-lighting countdown starting at 6 p.m.

Learn more here.

