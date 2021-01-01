Meet Ole! Holy Family hospital welcomes first baby of the new year

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Emily Fleshman

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the start of a new year and it’s the start of a new life for the Fleshman family.

Ole Richard Fleshman was the first baby born in 2021 at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.

He was born at 5:33 a.m. Friday weighing 7.8 pounds and he is 20 inches long. This is the second baby for his parents, Emily and Steven of Ione, who said they could not be happier.

As of noon Friday, MultiCare has yet to deliver a 2021 baby. 4 News Now has also reached out to Kootenai Health and Sacred Heart to see if they welcomed any new little ones.