Meet Dallas! A goofy, lovable boy available for adoption at Spokane Humane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Humane Society

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday is National Puppy Day and, while this gentleman is about a year and a half old, he’s still a puppy that needs his fur-ever family.

Dallas is a goofy, lovable pup with lots of energy and would make an amazing hiking or biking partner.

He has good leash manners and loves to play. Dallas is good with most other dogs and loves to run around in the yard.

If that wasn’t enough to make you fall in love with him, the good folks at Spokane Humane Society said Dallas is very loyal, will lay at your feet and make sure that you’ve got someone there for you when you need it most.

This good boy would do best in a home with children over 12 years old and without cats.

Make an appointment to meet Dallas by calling the Spokane Humane Society at 509-467-5235 ext 215 or emailing adoptions@spokanehumanesociety.org.

1/3 Credit: Spokane Humane Society

2/3 Credit: Spokane Humane Society

3/3 Credit: Spokane Humane Society





COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.