Meet Cris Kaminskas, the new mayor of Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The City of Liberty Lake has a new mayor.

City Council members appointed Cristella ‘Cris’ Kaminskas during the first meeting of the new year. Kaminskas moved to Liberty Lake from Cincinnati, Ohio in 2006 and was appointed to the City Council just four years later, where she retained her seat for three elections. She also served as pro tem mayor from 2014-2016.

According to the City of Liberty Lake, Kaminskas has a BA in psychology from Miami University and has received multiple awards, including an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.

According to a release, promoting business and residential growth, as well as public safety, are just some areas Kaminskas hopes to focus on during her time as mayor.

Her and her husband, Scott, have an 18-year-old son who is currently attending Eastern Washington University.

