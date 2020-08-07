Medical Lake School District presents reopening plan with virtual learning options

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Medical Lake School District has announced a reopening plan for the fall, detailing virtual options for students.

According to Superintendent Time Ames, the goal is to get students back into the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, students will be given two options for virtual learning.

The first, school-paced option will be led by teachers and will allow students to return to in-person learning given a go-ahead from school and health officials.

The second option is self-paced and will partner students with a specialized teacher in a virtual school community. The district is recommending this model for students who prefer to learn at their own pace.

Parents have until August 21 to register their student for either option.

According to Ames, the district still plans to bring back its most vulnerable students in small groups, while following safety guidelines.

“We are hoping small groups will lead to larger groups as it will give us the opportunity to see how things are working,” Ames said.

A letter addressed to families cites Governor Inslee’s recommendations for online schooling in higher risk counties.

Spokane is currently in the high risk category, with 215 cases per 100,000 over a two-week span.

“Our goal is to transition students back to in-person instruction as soon as possible pending recommendations from public health officials,” Ames said.

You can read the full reopening plan here.

READ: Gov. Inslee strongly suggests most Washington schools return to online learning this fall

READ: School districts determine back to school plans

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.