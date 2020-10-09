Medical Lake on-ramp to eastbound I-90 to close for construction starting Sunday
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The Medical Lake and State Route 902 on-ramp to eastbound I-90 will be closed for several days starting on Sunday.
The closure will begin on Sunday at 6 p.m. and continue through Thursday at 5 a.m. as crews reconstruct the ramp to connect with the roundabout.
Drivers will detour via the Geiger Boulevard interchange to access eastbound I-90.
