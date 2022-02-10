Medical Lake native competing in Jeopardy! National College Championship

by Erin Robinson

Jeopardy! National College Championship - 2022 - Day 1; November 21, 2021

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — You will want to make sure you’re tuned into 4 News Now on Friday night. A Medical Lake native will be competing in the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Kaden Lee is a junior at the University of Washington majoring in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

The National College Championship started Tuesday and Lee will be competing in the fourth episode of the quarterfinals. There will be one winner per quarterfinal game and 12 winners will advance to the semifinals, which start on Thursday, February 17. Four winners will advance and from there, the three people with the highest semifinal game total will advance to the two-game finals later this month.

The grand prize winner will claim $250,000 with second place taking home $100,000 and third place leaving with $50,000.

You can watch Lee compete starting Friday on 4 News Now at 8 p.m.

