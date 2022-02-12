Medical Lake native comes in second for Jeopardy! National College Championship semi-finals

Jeopardy! National College Championship - 2022 - Day 1; November 21, 2021

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash.– A Medical Lake native made an appearance on the Jeopardy! National College Championship Friday.

Kaden Lee placed second during the semi-finals. Lee is a junior at the University of Washington majoring in aeronautical and astronautical engineering.

The National College Championship started Tuesday.

Lee isn’t walking away with empty pockets, each student leaves with $10,000 just for playing.

The grand prize winner will claim $250,000 with second place taking home $100,000 and third place leaving with $50,000.

