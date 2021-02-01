Medical Examiner seeks help identifying man found dead near Goodwill Outlet Store

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner is asking the public for help identifying a man who was found dead near the Goodwill Outlet Store last fall.

The man died outdoors on November 28. His body was found partially burned and the cause of his death has not yet been determined.

The Medical Examiner described the man as approximately 5’7″, between 115-135 pounds with a pant size of 32/32. The man was light-skinned, had short hair, was likely a transient and had poor dentition. The Medical Examiner believes he was between the ages of 35 and 60 years old.

The photo below shows what are believed to have been his shoes, which are a size 9. A forensic artist has also drawn a photo of the man based on the autopsy appearance.

Anyone who might know who the man is should called the Medical Examiner’s Office at 509-477-2296.