Medical examiner says smoke inhalation and burns killed father, daughter in north Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Medical Examiner released the cause of death for the father and daughter killed Sunday in a house fire.

Skye Hoffman, 17, and David Hoffman, 44, died of smoke inhalation and burns. The cause of death for the woman who was also burned and later died in the hospital has not been released.

It started when Spokane firefighters responded to an explosion call at E. Nebraska Ave and N. Perry St. Sunday afternoon. They found a house engulfed in flames, as well as two-car fires when they arrived. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said the fire started on a coach that was used while people were smoking on the front porch.

Schaeffer said the fire was caused by a cigarette butt that wasn’t put out fully.

Schaeffer said Skye was upstairs with headphones on when the fire started tearing through the house. He said both parents tried to get her out of the home. Two other family members were in the home- and they made it out.

He says if there had been smoke detectors or an escape ladder at the home, there could have been a much different outcome.

Anyone looking to help can find the family’s GoFundMe page here.

PREVIOUS: Fire chief: Cigarette butt to blame for deadly north Spokane house fire

PREVIOUS: Third person dies of injuries suffered in N. Spokane house fire

The 17-year-old autistic daughter was upstairs with headphones on when the fire tore through her home. Both parents made an attempt to get her out. Devastatingly- all 3 family members died. Cigarette butt that wasn’t put out fully caused this fire. ⁦@kxly4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/8Yi4dbPsYl — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) August 24, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.