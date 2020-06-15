Medical Examiner rules death of man near E. South Riverton a homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death of a man found face-down near the river trail along East South Riverton on June 12.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Taurus Ogletree, and the cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

There have not been any arrests made yet.

