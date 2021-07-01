Medical Examiner now says 7 in Spokane possibly dead from heat-related issues

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner now says seven people possibly died from heat-related issues this week.

Autopsies are underway to to determine official causes and manners of death, and those results will be made public at a later time.

Two of the victims, who were both found dead at the New Washington Apartments, have been identified.

Andre Pharr, 36, and Robert Hunt, 68, were both found dead in their apartments on Wednesday as temperatures loomed in the triple digits.

A third victim, only identified as a woman in her 60s, was found dead alongside her dog at a home in northeast Spokane.

The other victims have not yet been identified.

